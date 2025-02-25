CAG Reports Aim to Unmask Alleged Corruption in AAP Government

In a high-stakes political maneuver, the BJP-led Delhi government plans to reveal 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) today, with allegations aimed squarely at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, these reports, concealed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for three years, will expose rampant 'scams and corruption' during his government.

Minister Sirsa told ANI, 'The CAG reports that reveal Arvind Kejriwal's government's scams are set to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal kept them hidden because he knew they would expose his manipulations and corruption.' The reports will be introduced following the Lieutenant Governor's address, with discussions and further legislative proceedings slated for February 26.

Documents accessed by ANI indicate that the reports involve critical evaluations of government programs and fiscal health. The delay in their disclosure has sparked debates over the AAP's transparency. Sources have revealed specific reports such as audits of the state's finances and assessments on air pollution control and public health infrastructure, underpinning the controversy surrounding the Kejriwal administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)