Left Menu

CAG Reports Aim to Unmask Alleged Corruption in AAP Government

The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present 14 CAG reports, alleging corruption in Arvind Kejriwal's tenure. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuses Kejriwal of hiding these reports, highlighting financial irregularities. The reports cover audits and assessments of Delhi government initiatives, raising concerns about AAP's transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:27 IST
CAG Reports Aim to Unmask Alleged Corruption in AAP Government
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes political maneuver, the BJP-led Delhi government plans to reveal 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) today, with allegations aimed squarely at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, these reports, concealed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for three years, will expose rampant 'scams and corruption' during his government.

Minister Sirsa told ANI, 'The CAG reports that reveal Arvind Kejriwal's government's scams are set to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal kept them hidden because he knew they would expose his manipulations and corruption.' The reports will be introduced following the Lieutenant Governor's address, with discussions and further legislative proceedings slated for February 26.

Documents accessed by ANI indicate that the reports involve critical evaluations of government programs and fiscal health. The delay in their disclosure has sparked debates over the AAP's transparency. Sources have revealed specific reports such as audits of the state's finances and assessments on air pollution control and public health infrastructure, underpinning the controversy surrounding the Kejriwal administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025