Advantage Assam 2.0: Rapid Development Boosted by Modi's 'Act East' Policy

During the Advantage Assam 2.0 event, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the positive impact of the 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First' policy on Northeastern states. He highlighted the government's commitment to the region's development and cited the Purvodaya scheme as a transformative initiative for infrastructure and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent address at the Advantage Assam 2.0 event in Guwahati, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the significant strides made by Northeastern states under the 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First' policy of the Indian government. He attributed this progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal dedication to developing the region.

Jaishankar elaborated on the government's developmental commitment through targeted initiatives, efficient resource allocation, and a transformative outlook. He emphasized the profound change evident in the Northeast, supported by the active encouragement of ministers to visit the area and significant events like G20 meetings being held there.

The minister highlighted the Purvodaya scheme's role in revitalizing infrastructure, employment, and skilling opportunities across the region. Jaishankar also noted the positive outcomes of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy,' citing improvements in connectivity and cooperation with neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

