Controversial Immigrant Registry Plan by Trump
The Trump administration is reportedly planning to establish a registry for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. to submit their personal information or face significant penalties. This proposed regulation, aiming at stricter immigration control, has been highlighted by The Wall Street Journal.
Updated: 26-02-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:45 IST
The Trump administration is reportedly exploring the creation of an immigrant registry, according to The Wall Street Journal. The publication obtained documents revealing a draft regulation for the plan.
Under the proposed system, undocumented immigrants in the United States would be required to provide their personal information. Non-compliance would result in fines or imprisonment, aiming to tighten immigration oversight.
This proposal has sparked debate, with proponents emphasizing immigration control, while opponents argue it could lead to discrimination and privacy concerns.
