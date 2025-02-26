Canada's Pipeline Predicament: Balancing Tariffs and Energy Interests

Industry experts suggest that the Canadian government must actively participate in any new oil pipeline projects to address regulatory, financial, and political challenges, as well as opposition from activists.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats on Canadian oil exports, Canadian politicians are advocating for pipelines to coastal export terminals.

Experts stress that legislative reforms and government backing are essential to draw private investment and overcome Canadian companies' growing concerns over environmental, Indigenous, and economic challenges tied to such large-scale projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)