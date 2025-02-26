Rising Hopes: Wall Street Eyes Nvidia Amid Rebounding US Stock Futures
US stock index futures trended higher on Wednesday as traders focused on the tax-cut progression through Congress and Nvidia's upcoming results. Nervousness persists due to weak economic signals amid inflation and high Fed interest rates. Nvidia's performance could significantly influence market sentiment.
Stock index futures in the United States saw a modest rise on Wednesday as investor focus shifted towards the anticipated tax-cut progress in Congress and highly awaited results from the AI leader Nvidia.
By early morning, Dow E-minis saw an increase of 101 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 showed notable gains as well. This comes amidst investor concerns over recent declines, fueled by ambiguous economic signals and inflation worries keeping the Federal Reserve from further interest cuts.
Nvidia's expected quarterly results are crucial, given recent tech stock weaknesses. The outcome could impact Wall Street's mood, following setbacks in AI investment sentiment. Additionally, future policy expectations in the Senate and global trade developments remain on investors' radar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
