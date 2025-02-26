Indian Equity Markets Hit by Global Turmoil and Investor Exodus
Indian equity markets have experienced a significant downturn due to a combination of domestic and international factors. Key triggers include poor corporate earnings, global trade tensions, and significant foreign investor exits. Experts suggest that recovery depends on improved corporate profits and a stable global economic environment.
- Country:
- India
Equity benchmarks in India have faced substantial corrections, with the NSE Nifty dropping over 14% from its peak last September. Factors contributing to this decline include stretched valuations, foreign fund outflows, disappointing earnings, and escalating global trade tensions.
The BSE Sensex reached a record high of 85,978.25 on September 27, only to fall sharply alongside the Nifty, which also hit an all-time high that day. Economic experts cite numerous reasons for the bearish turn, including US tariff threats and fears over India's slowing growth, leading foreign investors to pull back.
Puneet Singhania from Master Trust Group highlighted that foreign institutional investors have offloaded over Rs 1 lakh crore this year, driven by global uncertainties and expensive valuations. With potential trade wars on the horizon and subdued earnings in key sectors, market recovery hinges on several shifting factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
