Security Forces Destroy Illicit Poppy Plantations Worth Crores in North-East India

Security forces, collaborating with the Forest Division, have successfully identified and obliterated illegal poppy plantations in the Hill Ranges of Naphai, Kangpokpi district, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to statements from Manipur Police, an extensive search carried out on February 25 unveiled poppy plantations covering approximately 35 acres in the Saikul Police Station area, Kangpokpi District, potentially capable of producing opium valued at Rs 3 crores 90 lakhs. These illicit crops were systematically destroyed in the presence of local authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kangpokpi.

In a separate incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of security forces for dismantling poppy crops over 8 bighas in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border, demonstrating the ongoing governmental resolve to counteract illegal drug activities in the region.

The Assam Rifles, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, executed a coordinated raid on February 12 in Sehjang village, Kangpokpi district, targeting illicit poppy fields. Intelligence-led operations resulted in the discovery and destruction of extensive plantations covering approximately six acres, capable of yielding significant quantities of opium, with nearby makeshift shelters also being razed.

The Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to sustaining peace and eradicating the illegal drug trade through relentless operations in the affected areas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)