Left Menu

Security Forces Launch Intensive Operations in Rajouri and Reasi

Security forces are conducting cordon and search operations in Rajouri following an attack on an Army vehicle. Meanwhile, a major militant hideout was dismantled in Reasi, resulting in the seizure of arms and ammunition. These actions underscore the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:29 IST
Security Forces Launch Intensive Operations in Rajouri and Reasi
Visuals deferred by unspecified time (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to an attack on an Army vehicle, security forces have initiated cordon and search operations in the forest areas of the Sunderbani sector, Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir. Officials reported that terrorists targeted the military vehicle earlier today, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, security forces have dismantled a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in the Reasi district. The operation, based on precise intelligence, led to the discovery of a substantial cache of arms, including AK-47 ammunition and grenade launchers, effectively disrupting militant supplies.

These decisive actions reflect the unyielding resolve of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region, dealing a significant blow to the activities of anti-national elements. Further details regarding the operations are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025