Security Forces Launch Intensive Operations in Rajouri and Reasi

In a swift response to an attack on an Army vehicle, security forces have initiated cordon and search operations in the forest areas of the Sunderbani sector, Rajouri, Jammu, and Kashmir. Officials reported that terrorists targeted the military vehicle earlier today, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, security forces have dismantled a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in the Reasi district. The operation, based on precise intelligence, led to the discovery of a substantial cache of arms, including AK-47 ammunition and grenade launchers, effectively disrupting militant supplies.

These decisive actions reflect the unyielding resolve of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region, dealing a significant blow to the activities of anti-national elements. Further details regarding the operations are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)