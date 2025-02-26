Arunachal's Energy Potential: VP Dhankhar Hails Development at Nyokum Yullo Celebration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh to generate 50,000 megawatts of power, speaking at the Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration held in Kamle District. He noted an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore, urging collaboration to leverage this opportunity while preserving local culture.

Dhankhar highlighted the evolution from the 'Look East' to the 'Act East' policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing significant advancements in infrastructure, from airports to 4G networks in the region. He also celebrated the minority status granted to the Buddhist community, calling it a historic step forward.

Emphasizing national unity, Dhankhar remarked on India's unmatched cultural diversity, citing multi-festival celebrations. He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership on the global stage and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's contributions to Arunachal Pradesh's development, underlining Rijiju's vision for the Frontier Highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)