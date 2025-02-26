Left Menu

Reckoning Over Grenfell: U.K. Targets Firms in Fire Fallout

The U.K. government is investigating companies linked to the Grenfell Tower refurbishment after a devastating fire. Firms might face debarment from public contracts, while ongoing probes could result in charges by 2027. Additionally, new regulations and legal rights aim to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:25 IST
The British government is set to investigate several companies involved in the refurbishment of London's Grenfell Tower, which was covered in flammable cladding and partly blamed for the catastrophic 2017 fire. The disaster, Britain's deadliest residential blaze since World War Two, claimed 72 lives and sparked a national conversation on social housing safety.

The probe could lead to seven companies, including contractors and cladding manufacturers, being barred from future public contracts. The organizations were named in last year's final report from a public inquiry. "If certain criteria are met, their names will be added to a debarment list," stated the government, altering how contracting authorities decide on new contracts.

This move is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation, with potential prosecutions delayed until 2026 or later. As the government responds to inquiry recommendations, it aims to introduce stricter regulations, including a single regulator for the construction industry and tougher penalties for safety violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

