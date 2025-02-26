Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Territories: A Bold Move
Ukrainian military forces have launched attacks on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery along the Black Sea and two military airfields in Crimea. The strikes were significant, with over 40 explosions reported at the oil facility, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:57 IST
The Ukrainian military launched daring attacks on strategic Russian locations overnight, targeting the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast and two military airfields in Crimea. The strikes signify ongoing tensions in the region.
According to information released by the general staff, at least 40 explosions were recorded within the vicinity of the oil plant, underscoring the intensity of the offensive.
The targeted infrastructure supports Russia's military operations, making these attacks a significant maneuver in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade in Turmoil as Red Sea Conflict Reshapes Shipping and Supply Chains
Increasing number of conflicts make our world more unpredictable place: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave at Aero India.
Tragedy in the West Bank: A Heartbreaking Tale of Conflict and Loss
UAE's Call for Sudan Ceasefire Rejected Amid Rising Conflict
Confronting Conflict: Jharkhand's Struggle with Elephant Encounters