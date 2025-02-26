Left Menu

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Territories: A Bold Move

Ukrainian military forces have launched attacks on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery along the Black Sea and two military airfields in Crimea. The strikes were significant, with over 40 explosions reported at the oil facility, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The Ukrainian military launched daring attacks on strategic Russian locations overnight, targeting the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast and two military airfields in Crimea. The strikes signify ongoing tensions in the region.

According to information released by the general staff, at least 40 explosions were recorded within the vicinity of the oil plant, underscoring the intensity of the offensive.

The targeted infrastructure supports Russia's military operations, making these attacks a significant maneuver in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

