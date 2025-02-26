Left Menu

U.S. to Invest $1 Billion to Combat Bird Flu, Increase Egg Imports

The U.S. will allocate up to $1 billion to tackle bird flu, which has significantly impacted poultry since 2022. The outbreak has resulted in millions of chickens being killed, and nearly 70 human cases. The funds will cover biosecurity audits, farmer compensation, and increase egg imports to counter record-high prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:21 IST
U.S. to Invest $1 Billion to Combat Bird Flu, Increase Egg Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is taking robust steps to manage a significant bird flu outbreak by committing up to $1 billion, the USDA announced. This investment aims to address the losses suffered by the poultry industry since a devastating outbreak in 2022 that led to the deaths of 166 million chickens.

To support affected farms, the USDA plans to conduct free biosecurity audits and provide additional financial assistance to farmers forced to cull their flocks. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins highlighted these efforts at a recent conference, emphasizing the administration's strategic response to this crisis.

Moreover, the administration plans to enhance egg imports to cushion domestic supply; this move comes amid soaring egg prices. Debates over the potential use of vaccines are ongoing, though vaccination is not yet authorized due to trade concerns. Meanwhile, countries like Turkey have agreed to bolster U.S. egg supplies temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025