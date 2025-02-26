U.S. to Invest $1 Billion to Combat Bird Flu, Increase Egg Imports

The United States is taking robust steps to manage a significant bird flu outbreak by committing up to $1 billion, the USDA announced. This investment aims to address the losses suffered by the poultry industry since a devastating outbreak in 2022 that led to the deaths of 166 million chickens.

To support affected farms, the USDA plans to conduct free biosecurity audits and provide additional financial assistance to farmers forced to cull their flocks. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins highlighted these efforts at a recent conference, emphasizing the administration's strategic response to this crisis.

Moreover, the administration plans to enhance egg imports to cushion domestic supply; this move comes amid soaring egg prices. Debates over the potential use of vaccines are ongoing, though vaccination is not yet authorized due to trade concerns. Meanwhile, countries like Turkey have agreed to bolster U.S. egg supplies temporarily.

