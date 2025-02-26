Left Menu

Agartala's Shivbari Temple Hosts Grand Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Large crowds gathered at Shivbari Temple in Agartala for the Maha Shivaratri festival, celebrating the legendary union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Established in 1340 AD, the temple's events included rituals stretching over two days, starting at 9:42 AM with peak celebrations during evening Arati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:37 IST
Agartala's Shivbari Temple Hosts Grand Maha Shivaratri Celebrations
Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Shivbari Temple in Agartala to observe the Maha Shivaratri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Agartala, massive gatherings marked the start of Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the historic Shivbari Temple. This annual event, commemorating the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, traced its roots back to 1340 AD, drawing followers from far and wide. Promptly at 9:42 AM, the full auspicious Shiv Chaturdashi tithi commenced.

The temple buzzed with activity as devotees prepared for the evening Arati scheduled at 7:30 PM. This year, the puja is extended across two days, punctuated by rituals allowing worshippers to offer sacred water to the deity during designated times. The Chaturdashi tithi is set to conclude by 8:30 AM the following day.

Explaining the significance of the occasion, temple priest Nilkanta Chakraborty emphasized the union of Shiva and Parvati as symbolic of triumph over darkness. Devotees like Sanjib Barma expressed their spiritual enthusiasm, highlighting the event's spiritual importance and its ties to Sanatan Dharma. Celebrations shall continue with fervor until the tithi's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025