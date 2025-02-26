Agartala's Shivbari Temple Hosts Grand Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

In Agartala, massive gatherings marked the start of Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the historic Shivbari Temple. This annual event, commemorating the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, traced its roots back to 1340 AD, drawing followers from far and wide. Promptly at 9:42 AM, the full auspicious Shiv Chaturdashi tithi commenced.

The temple buzzed with activity as devotees prepared for the evening Arati scheduled at 7:30 PM. This year, the puja is extended across two days, punctuated by rituals allowing worshippers to offer sacred water to the deity during designated times. The Chaturdashi tithi is set to conclude by 8:30 AM the following day.

Explaining the significance of the occasion, temple priest Nilkanta Chakraborty emphasized the union of Shiva and Parvati as symbolic of triumph over darkness. Devotees like Sanjib Barma expressed their spiritual enthusiasm, highlighting the event's spiritual importance and its ties to Sanatan Dharma. Celebrations shall continue with fervor until the tithi's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)