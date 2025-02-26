Left Menu

Tension Rises in Jammu Amid Suspected Terrorist Attack

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district enhance measures following a suspected terrorist attack on an army vehicle. An anti-militancy operation led to the recovery of arms in Reasi, highlighting the military's commitment to maintaining peace amid increased threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:38 IST
Tension Rises in Jammu Amid Suspected Terrorist Attack
Security heightened in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been significantly tightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after a suspected terrorist assault on an army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri. According to police statements, unknown assailants fired around five rounds at the army vehicle in Phall village at approximately 12:45 pm, prompting an immediate search operation by the army.

In response to the incident, security measures, including special checkpoints termed 'nakas,' have been implemented along the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway. These steps aim at overseeing and regulating movement to ensure the safety of both civilians and security personnel. Earlier, security forces achieved a major victory against militant elements by discovering a hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district, recovering a substantial armament cache.

Utilizing precise intelligence reports, a coordinated search operation resulted in the seizure of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), and four packs of detonators. This operation marks a significant blow to terrorist plots in the region and showcases the steadfast dedication of security forces to uphold peace and security. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025