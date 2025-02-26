Tension Rises in Jammu Amid Suspected Terrorist Attack

Security has been significantly tightened in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district after a suspected terrorist assault on an army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri. According to police statements, unknown assailants fired around five rounds at the army vehicle in Phall village at approximately 12:45 pm, prompting an immediate search operation by the army.

In response to the incident, security measures, including special checkpoints termed 'nakas,' have been implemented along the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway. These steps aim at overseeing and regulating movement to ensure the safety of both civilians and security personnel. Earlier, security forces achieved a major victory against militant elements by discovering a hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district, recovering a substantial armament cache.

Utilizing precise intelligence reports, a coordinated search operation resulted in the seizure of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), and four packs of detonators. This operation marks a significant blow to terrorist plots in the region and showcases the steadfast dedication of security forces to uphold peace and security. (ANI)

