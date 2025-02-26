Jitendra Singh Champions India's Biotech Surge at CSIR-IMTECH

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, visited the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) for an inspection of its Microbe Repository and to assess ongoing projects. During his visit, Singh emphasized the increasing importance of microbial technology in shaping the industrial revolutions of the future, underlining it as a crucial pillar of biotechnology, as stated by the Ministry of Science & Technology.

Singh attributed India's significant advancements in the biotechnology sector to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's innovative New BioE3 Policy, which prioritizes biomanufacturing and bio-foundries. He noted that India's bioeconomy has dramatically expanded from $10 billion in 2014 to an expected $130 billion by 2024, with ambitious projections of reaching $300 billion by 2030. Singh also highlighted the breakthrough launch of Nafithromycin, India's first indigenous antibiotic developed to tackle resistant infections.

He pointed out the exponential growth of biotech startups in India, from 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000, establishing India as a global leader in biotech innovation. India's third-place ranking in the Asia-Pacific region and twelfth globally in bio-manufacturing were noted as testaments to CSIR-IMTECH's vital role in advancing research in microbial genetics, infectious diseases, and bioinformatics. Additionally, Singh participated in significant scientific discussions and inaugurated new facilities at CSIR-IHBT Palampur, reflecting the government's commitment to scientific, economic, and agricultural advancements.

At the CSIR-IHBT Palampur, Singh virtually inaugurated a new tulip garden and praised agri-startups supported by the institute for their innovations, such as widening tulip cultivation. Initiatives like CSIR's Floriculture Mission and others have economically benefited regions across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and beyond, proving instrumental in India's scientific and economic pursuits.

Singh also launched cutting-edge facilities like the Autonomous Green House and Heeng Seed Production Centre, aiming to harness the rich biodiversity of the Himalayan states for economic prosperity. The initiative signals a significant move towards integrating scientific research, industry collaboration, and government policies to advance the nation's scientific ecosystem, directly benefiting farmers and the broader Indian economy.

