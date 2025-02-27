Left Menu

Trump Reverses Chevron's Venezuelan Oil License Amid Electoral Disputes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela, criticizing President Maduro for failing on electoral reforms and migrant returns. This decision ends Chevron's ability to export Venezuelan crude, impacting Venezuela's revenue and challenging recent U.S. foreign policy shifts under President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:17 IST
Trump

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the rescission of Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, effectively reversing the previous administration's decision. This development aims to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Trump accuses of stalling on electoral reforms and migrant repatriations.

Chevron's operations in Venezuela, responsible for exporting significant crude oil quantities, face disruption, potentially affecting both Venezuelan and American interests. Despite economic improvements tied to Chevron's presence, this annulment threatens to destabilize the fragile Venezuelan economy further.

The decision underscores ongoing tensions between Washington and Caracas. It brings into question the future of U.S.-Venezuelan relations and the broader implications of U.S. sanctions on global oil markets. This move aligns with Trump's previously stringent sanctions policy against Maduro's regime, despite recent attempts at diplomatic engagement under President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

