Left Menu

Punjab Education Minister Challenges CBSE's Class 10 Exam Policy

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains criticized CBSE's draft policy for excluding Punjabi from Class 10 main subjects in 2025-26 academic year, and warned of invalid CBSE certificates in Punjab. A mandatory inclusion of Punjabi as a main subject has been issued for all boards in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:49 IST
Punjab Education Minister Challenges CBSE's Class 10 Exam Policy
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has expressed strong objections to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) proposed policy for Class 10 board examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. He criticizes the exclusion of Punjabi from the list of main subjects, warning that CBSE certificates would be deemed invalid in Punjab if the language continues to be categorized alongside foreign languages.

In a statement to ANI, Bains highlighted CBSE's plan for dual examinations in February and May, which includes five core subjects: Science, Math, Social Science, English, and Hindi. It also proposes dividing other subjects into two sub-groups, one combining regional and foreign languages, and the other focusing on vocational courses. The minister condemned the exclusion of Punjabi, a significant regional language, from the primary subject list, asserting it disrespects the language's widespread presence beyond Punjab.

Bains affirmed that the Punjab government mandates all boards operating within the state to include Punjabi as a main subject in Class 10. Following widespread backlash, CBSE issued an addendum, clarifying that all languages mentioned will continue to be offered, including Punjabi. This announcement follows a key proposal aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to ease academic stress by offering board exams twice a year, giving students a chance to improve scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025