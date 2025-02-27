Punjab Education Minister Challenges CBSE's Class 10 Exam Policy

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has expressed strong objections to the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) proposed policy for Class 10 board examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. He criticizes the exclusion of Punjabi from the list of main subjects, warning that CBSE certificates would be deemed invalid in Punjab if the language continues to be categorized alongside foreign languages.

In a statement to ANI, Bains highlighted CBSE's plan for dual examinations in February and May, which includes five core subjects: Science, Math, Social Science, English, and Hindi. It also proposes dividing other subjects into two sub-groups, one combining regional and foreign languages, and the other focusing on vocational courses. The minister condemned the exclusion of Punjabi, a significant regional language, from the primary subject list, asserting it disrespects the language's widespread presence beyond Punjab.

Bains affirmed that the Punjab government mandates all boards operating within the state to include Punjabi as a main subject in Class 10. Following widespread backlash, CBSE issued an addendum, clarifying that all languages mentioned will continue to be offered, including Punjabi. This announcement follows a key proposal aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to ease academic stress by offering board exams twice a year, giving students a chance to improve scores.

