Greater Noida Police Nab Notorious Criminal in Dramatic Shootout

A high-profile criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty was apprehended in Greater Noida following a firefight with police. Identified as Sonu alias Nizam Mehar, the fugitive was caught with firearms and a stolen bike, ending his run since a 2022 truck heist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:51 IST
Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar addressing the media after the encounter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring operation, Greater Noida police apprehended a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. The dramatic capture followed a brief exchange of fire, officials reported on Wednesday.

ADCP Ashok Kumar disclosed that the criminal, identified as Sonu alias Nizam Mehar, was cornered by Dadri police after intelligence suggested his presence in the area. The suspect, a resident of Baghpat, opened fire at law enforcement officers, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the subsequent crossfire.

Police seized a motorcycle, a pistol, and several cartridges from the scene. Mehar had been evading arrest since his involvement in a brazen 2022 truck robbery alongside accomplices. Authorities plan to file charges before remanding him for his prior offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

