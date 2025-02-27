Greater Noida Police Nab Notorious Criminal in Dramatic Shootout

In a daring operation, Greater Noida police apprehended a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. The dramatic capture followed a brief exchange of fire, officials reported on Wednesday.

ADCP Ashok Kumar disclosed that the criminal, identified as Sonu alias Nizam Mehar, was cornered by Dadri police after intelligence suggested his presence in the area. The suspect, a resident of Baghpat, opened fire at law enforcement officers, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the subsequent crossfire.

Police seized a motorcycle, a pistol, and several cartridges from the scene. Mehar had been evading arrest since his involvement in a brazen 2022 truck robbery alongside accomplices. Authorities plan to file charges before remanding him for his prior offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)