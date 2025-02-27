Outrage Over Rape Incident at Pune Bus Depot: Swift Justice Promised

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has reacted strongly to the reported rape at Pune's Swargate bus depot. President Rupali Chakankar condemned the crime, labeled as 'very unfortunate,' and assured that strict measures are in place to apprehend the accused swiftly. The authorities, she noted, responded promptly with an investigation initiated following the victim's quick complaint registration.

Chakankar expressed her frustration about public memory fading after such incidents, advocating for self-defense training for women. She remarked, 'After such an incident, we hold candle marches, but as time passes, reports shift from the front page, and the issue is forgotten.' The Commission has directed urgent and stringent action against the alleged perpetrator.

Political tensions have escalated with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticizing the BJP government's handling of law and order. He described the incident as 'shameful' for Maharashtra and signaled a growing distrust in the state's policing efforts. Meanwhile, Pune Police have initiated a manhunt for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the alleged attacker, who remains at large following the Monday morning assault.

