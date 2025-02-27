Left Menu

Outrage and Urgency: Pune Rape Incident Sparks Action

Maharashtra State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar condemned a rape incident in Pune, promising urgent action against the accused. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government over perceived law and order issues. Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged perpetrator, with the victim having reported the crime swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:28 IST
State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra State Commission for Women President Rupali Chakankar has denounced the distressing incident of rape reported at Pune's Swargate bus depot, and reassured the public of decisive action against the suspect. Chakankar expressed her condemnation, emphasizing the necessity of swift justice.

She underlined that the victim courageously filed a complaint at the Swargate Police Station, which led to immediate police response. The suspect is anticipated to be arrested within days. Chakankar also stressed the importance of women's self-defense and vigilance, advocating for rapid legal proceedings, while acknowledging societal tendencies to move past such incidents without impactful change.

Adding a political dimension, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar sharply criticized the current BJP-led government, alleging a breakdown in the state's law and order. He articulated public frustration, remarking on the erosion of trust in state authorities and demanding urgent intervention from the Chief Minister.

The Pune Police have initiated an intensive search for the suspect, identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of assaulting a woman near a bus depot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Smarthana Patil reported the victim, a working woman misled by the suspect, remains stable as efforts continue to locate and apprehend Gade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

