Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: A Testament to Unprecedented Coordination and Devotion
The 45-day Mahakumbh 2025 concluded with the successful operation of over 16,000 trains, coordinating massive pilgrim turnout. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged crucial leadership from PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Over 66 crore devotees participated, marking a historic event in religious congregations worldwide.
The Mahakumbh 2025, a grand religious gathering, concluded triumphantly as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the coordinated efforts that facilitated the operation of more than 16,000 trains, surpassing the initial plan of 13,000. The event saw a remarkable turnout of devotees, reaching between 4 to 5 crore people.
During his visit to Prayagraj Junction, Vaishnaw credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating the event's success. He emphasized the seamless collaboration between state police, the Rapid Action Force, and various railway departments, which ensured a smooth experience for pilgrims.
Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the immense scale of the event, noting over 66 crore devotees took a holy dip. He acknowledged the spiritual guidance from religious figures and underlined Mahakumbh's role in promoting unity and equality. The historic gathering officially concluded on Maha Shivratri, following numerous significant bathing days.
