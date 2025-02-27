Sunsure Energy Secures Major Financing for Solar Expansion in Uttar Pradesh

Renewable energy firm Sunsure Energy announced on Thursday that it has secured long-term debt financing amounting to Rs 128.82 crore. This significant financial boost comes from Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance (ABFL) in support of its solar initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.

The financing ensures the construction and commissioning of Sunsure's 49 MWp solar plant in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh. This operation is part of a larger vision, aiming to reinforce the company's 145 MWp solar projects across the state.

Expressing optimism, Shashank Sharma, Sunsure Energy's founder, stated the partnership mirrors the financial backers' faith in their solar vision. In agreement, Tata Capital and ABFL see this collaboration enhancing Uttar Pradesh's capacity to meet its green energy demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)