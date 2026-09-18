Power for 3,000 Rural Homes: Belize Secures $23.75 Million Electrification Boost

Around 3,000 rural households in Belize are set to receive electricity for the first time through a US$23.75 million financing package approved by the Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors. The investment will support solar power systems and new electricity connections, helping families access a basic service that can improve daily life and create income-earning opportunities.

Karla González, the IDB's Country Representative for Belize, described the initiative as the bank's first energy sector operation in the country and a significant step towards a more sustainable and inclusive Belize. She highlighted its contribution to rural electrification, economic inclusion and essential services, reflecting the program's focus on the wider benefits that electricity can bring to communities.

Solar Power and New Networks

The financing will cover the design, construction and installation of solar photovoltaic mini-grids equipped with battery energy storage and smart metering technologies. These systems combine solar electricity generation with storage, allowing energy produced during daylight hours to be kept for later use, with smart meters helping track electricity consumption.

Distribution network expansion forms another part of the investment, covering connections for households and community facilities and the infrastructure required to link new users to the electricity grid. The combination of solar mini-grids and network connections gives the program different ways to extend access, backed by investment in the practical systems needed to deliver electricity to rural users.

Funding Access and Lasting Support

The US$23.75 million package includes a US$20 million Global Multiple Works loan from the IDB's Ordinary Capital, a US$2.75 million nonreimbursable investment grant from its Nonreimbursable Financing Facility and a US$1 million nonreimbursable grant from its Low Carbon Energy Fund. The loan has a 25-year repayment term, a 5.5-year grace period, and an interest rate based on SOFR, while the two grants provide nonrepayable funding.

Technical and institutional support will strengthen Belize's ability to plan rural electrification investments and keep systems operating after construction is complete. The program will promote awareness of productive uses of electricity, helping rural communities understand how a new connection could support income-generating activities as well as household needs.

Approximately 3,000 households are expected to benefit directly from first-time electricity access, with benefits for the wider population anticipated through better planning, implementation and sustainability of electricity services. The program brings new infrastructure together with the skills and ongoing support needed to make rural electrification a lasting part of Belize's development.