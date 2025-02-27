Southern Backlash: Siddaramaiah Criticizes Delimitation Process

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent assurances regarding the delimitation process, arguing that it poses a 'disadvantage' for southern states. Siddaramaiah expressed skepticism over Shah's promises, suggesting they might be intentionally misleading to southern states.

Siddaramaiah called for clarity from the Union Government, questioning whether delimitation would adhere to the latest population ratios or the current number of Lok Sabha seats. He highlighted the disparity, noting that southern states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have managed population growth effectively, unlike their northern counterparts, which lag in development and control.

According to studies cited by the Chief Minister, delimitation based on recent census data could decrease southern states' Lok Sabha seats significantly while northern states gain more seats, aggravating the imbalance. He emphasized the need for a fair approach, proposing the use of historical census data or proportional seat increases to rectify the disparity.

Siddaramaiah contended that the Union Government's actions, spanning tax revenue distribution to UGC amendments, systematically disadvantage the south. He warned of a coordinated movement with neighboring states to challenge these perceived injustices and defend the southern states' interests on a national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)