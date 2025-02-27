Fierce Contest Looms in 2025 Bar Council of India Elections

The much-anticipated 2025 elections for the Bar Council of India's top positions, including Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Executive Members, are slated for March 2nd. Candidates must submit their nominations by February 28th, with a deadline for withdrawal set for March 1st.

This year's contest is expected to be exceptionally competitive. With representatives from numerous states keen to secure top spots, the atmosphere is charged with strategic maneuvering and active lobbying. Historically dominated by Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, who has held the Chairman position for six terms, the race could see significant changes.

Current officeholders, such as Senior Advocate Apurba Kumar Sharma as Executive Chairman, will face challenges as other aspirants vie for leadership. These elections are critical, as the newly elected Executive Members will choose the Executive Committee Chairman, a pivotal role in shaping policy. Amid growing competition and speculation of leadership shifts, March 2nd will be a decisive day for the future direction of the Bar Council of India.

