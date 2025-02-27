Delhi High Court Fines Amazon $39M Over Trademark Violation

The Delhi High Court has dealt a significant blow to Amazon, imposing a USD 39 million fine for infringing the Beverly Hills Polo Club trademark. Garments bearing the identical logo were discovered on Amazon's India site, prompting the legal action, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

This ruling underscores the necessity for e-commerce platforms to adopt stringent trademark compliance measures and safeguard brand integrity. The court's decision signals a critical moment for online marketplaces in India, highlighting their accountability for counterfeit and infringing products sold through their portals.

Despite a history of legal violations, including the sale of counterfeit goods and avoidance of Indian e-commerce regulations, Amazon continues to function in a manner that exploits small businesses and misleads consumers. The ruling reflects a stronger stance by the Indian judiciary on protecting intellectual property rights in the digital age.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Indian government to enact strict regulatory oversight and penalties for violators. The organization argues that such measures are vital to protect India's trade ecosystem from multinational corporations' predatory practices.

