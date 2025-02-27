Left Menu

Counter Intelligence Kashmir Nabs Terror Funding Kingpin in Delhi

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) arrested a key terror funding figure in Delhi. Security in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been heightened following a suspected terrorist attack. A significant arms cache was recovered, marking a major setback to terrorist activities. Special checkpoints established to ensure civilian and security personnel safety.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted clandestine operation, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a division of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully apprehended Parvez Ahmad Khan in Delhi. Khan is identified as a pivotal personality associated with terror funding and connections to militants within prohibited terrorist organizations.

Authorities have intensified security measures in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following an alleged terrorist attack targeting an army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri. According to police sources, unidentified individuals discharged approximately five shots at the army vehicle in Phall village on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a thorough search operation by the army.

Additional security measures include the installation of special checkpoints, or 'nakas,' along the Jammu-Rajouri National Highway. These checkpoints aim to monitor and manage mobility, safeguarding civilians and security personnel. In recent developments, security forces dismantled a militant stronghold in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district, seizing a substantial arsenal of arms and ammunition.

Sourced intelligence led to a meticulously coordinated search operation, resulting in the retrieval of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), and four packets of detonators. These operations represent a significant blow to terrorist activities in the area and underscore the dedication of security forces towards maintaining peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

