Race Against Time: Multi-Agency Efforts Underway in SLBC Tunnel Rescue

A large-scale rescue operation is currently in progress at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where workers remain trapped. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the complexity of the incident, noting it as one of the most challenging tunnel accidents faced in the country.

Engaging both national and international agencies, the operations are being led by top experts equipped with advanced technology, including plasma cutters and debris removal machinery, to ensure a safe extraction. The minister assured that operations would conclude within days, and the tunnel work would restart in a few months.

Amidst criticism from BRS leaders on the handling of the situation, the minister attributed the disaster to previous neglect by the BRS government, which left key irrigation projects incomplete. He stressed the current government's dedication to successfully completing the SLBC project for Telangana's agricultural benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)