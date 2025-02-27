Left Menu

Race Against Time: Multi-Agency Efforts Underway in SLBC Tunnel Rescue

A multi-agency operation is striving to rescue trapped workers in the SLBC tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. The complex rescue involves national and international experts using advanced technology. Criticism of past political failures over irrigation projects looms as officials focus on saving lives and resuming work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:25 IST
Race Against Time: Multi-Agency Efforts Underway in SLBC Tunnel Rescue
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale rescue operation is currently in progress at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, where workers remain trapped. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the complexity of the incident, noting it as one of the most challenging tunnel accidents faced in the country.

Engaging both national and international agencies, the operations are being led by top experts equipped with advanced technology, including plasma cutters and debris removal machinery, to ensure a safe extraction. The minister assured that operations would conclude within days, and the tunnel work would restart in a few months.

Amidst criticism from BRS leaders on the handling of the situation, the minister attributed the disaster to previous neglect by the BRS government, which left key irrigation projects incomplete. He stressed the current government's dedication to successfully completing the SLBC project for Telangana's agricultural benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025