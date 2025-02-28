Left Menu

BUSINESSNEXT Revolutionizes Retail Banking with AI-Based Customer Insights

BUSINESSNEXT, a prominent name in financial tech, unveils its AI-powered Retail Banking Customer 360 solution. Designed to provide banks with deep customer insights, it integrates Predictive, Generative, and Autonomous AI to enhance customer engagement and operations, fostering a future of autonomous banking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:24 IST
  • India

In a significant leap for the financial services sector, BUSINESSNEXT has launched a groundbreaking triple-layer AI-powered solution named Retail Banking Customer 360. Aimed at revolutionizing customer insights, this tool promises to deliver autonomous actions with remarkable speed and efficiency. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, it enhances customer intelligence across various touchpoints.

The solution is anchored by AGENTNEXT, a sophisticated AI Agent platform that merges Predictive AI, Generative AI, and Autonomous AI Agents. This integration ensures that banks can deliver a personalized and seamless customer experience, bolstered by the capability of analyzing over 200 data points.

Additionally, the Generative AI Assistant offers comprehensive customer profiles and interaction histories, while Autonomous AI Agents optimize operational efficiency by automating essential banking functions. BUSINESSNEXT's innovation signals a transformative step towards a more autonomous and intelligent future for retail banking globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

