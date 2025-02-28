Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Plea on New Delhi Stampede Inquiry

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Friday concerning the February stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. Petitioners alleged misinformation regarding fatalities and sought a CBI probe. The court urged affected individuals to approach it directly while Indian Railways implements crowd control measures.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition concerning the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which was reported to have claimed 18 lives. The petitioners, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, challenged this figure, asserting that eyewitness accounts suggested a death toll of around 200.

The legal trust sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged underreporting of deaths and claims that compensation was not adequately distributed to victims' families. The court questioned the trust's assertions, asking for evidence supporting the higher death toll and allegations of neglected compensations.

After a brief hearing, the bench, led by Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra, dismissed the plea, advising that affected individuals directly approach the judiciary. Meanwhile, Indian Railways announced compensation packages and is implementing measures to prevent future overcrowding incidents at train stations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

