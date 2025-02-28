Delhi High Court Overturns IOA's Bihar Olympic Body Takeover

The Delhi High Court has nullified a move by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish an Ad Hoc committee overseeing the Bihar Olympic Association. This development was spurred by legal deficiencies in the order, originally issued by the IOA President.

Justice Sachin Datta's bench ruled the order invalid and called for swift reforms within the Bihar Olympic Association. The court mandate includes constitutional amendments to reflect the IOA Constitution and National Sports Development Code, alongside timely elections for the executive committee.

This judicial decision arose from the Bihar Olympic Association's petition challenging the IOA's action amid concerns about the upcoming National Games. The petition argues that the IOA President overstepped authority, asserting that only the General Assembly can form committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)