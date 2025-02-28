Left Menu

Audit Exposes Mismanagement in Delhi's Health Infrastructure

The Comptroller and Auditor General's report on Delhi's health infrastructure reveals significant mismanagement under the AAP government, with underutilized funds, incomplete projects, and inadequate facility provisions. The detailed audit highlights delays, fund mismanagement, and neglected hospital resources, painting a dire picture of the capital's public health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:32 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General has highlighted alarming deficiencies in Delhi's public health services during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the findings to the Delhi Assembly, revealing underutilized funds and significant delays in executing health projects.

The report, covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22, criticizes the management of the Mohalla clinics. It notes the lack of essential facilities such as toilets and power backups in many clinics, alongside similar issues in AYUSH dispensaries, where numerous locations also lack basic amenities.

The audit further reveals glaring discrepancies in resource allocation during the COVID-19 pandemic. A notable portion of the funds meant for human resources and medical supplies went unspent, exacerbating staff shortages and inadequate healthcare access. Hospital infrastructure also suffers, with a significant shortfall in the promised increase in hospital beds and essential services remaining non-functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

