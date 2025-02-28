Milestone Achieved: 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations Formed

The government announced its attainment of setting up 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on Friday, a significant step under a key central scheme.

The milestone moment was marked by the registration of the 10,000th FPO in Khagaria, Bihar, focusing on crops like maize, banana, and paddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this initiative.

Agriculture ministry officials have highlighted this achievement as a transformative milestone for the agriculture sector, not only boosting productivity and income but also creating rural jobs and enhancing economic resilience.

