Milestone Achieved: 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations Formed

The government has reached its goal of establishing 10,000 FPOs under a central scheme. The 10,000th FPO was registered in Bihar. Launched in 2020 with a budget of Rs 6,865 crore, the scheme supports agricultural productivity and rural job creation. Approximately 30 lakh farmers are involved, enhancing economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST
The government announced its attainment of setting up 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on Friday, a significant step under a key central scheme.

The milestone moment was marked by the registration of the 10,000th FPO in Khagaria, Bihar, focusing on crops like maize, banana, and paddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this initiative.

Agriculture ministry officials have highlighted this achievement as a transformative milestone for the agriculture sector, not only boosting productivity and income but also creating rural jobs and enhancing economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

