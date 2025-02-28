Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Finally Faces Incineration Amidst Public Scrutiny

The initial trial incineration of 10 tonnes of hazardous waste associated with the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy took place on Friday in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. With strict security measures, this process marks a significant step in disposing of long-standing hazardous materials.

Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh informed ANI that waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory is being disposed of according to necessary criteria, ensuring there are no environmental concerns. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain order, with close monitoring to prevent public disturbances during the incineration process.

The trial will occur in three phases, with the first phase incinerating waste at 135 kg per hour. The second and third phases will continue until March 4. The results will be evaluated by the Central Pollution Control Board, determining future waste disposal rates. Four decades post-disaster, public education and legal supervision remain pivotal to the operation's transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)