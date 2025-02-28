Punjab's Vigorous Drive Against Drug Trade

Punjab's government is mounting a robust campaign against drug peddlers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who chairs the 'War on Drug Campaign', announced the strategic initiative which involves intensive operations by law enforcement as well as comprehensive support for rehabilitation.

A high-level meeting involving deputy commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials has been convened to develop coordinated plans to eliminate drug abuse from the state. The government has instructed these officials to prepare for an extensive crackdown set to begin imminently. The authorities have been directed to eradicate drug abuse with a focused and systemic approach.

To address potential distress among habitual drug users, district administrations are tasked with bolstering rehabilitation and de-addiction services. The initiative emphasizes rapid establishment and readiness of support facilities, ensuring the availability of necessary treatments like Buprenorphine. A senior IAS officer is assigned to review and report on the preparations, ensuring accountability and efficiency.

