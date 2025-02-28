Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Boost Science with New Science City Initiative

On National Science Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development of a science city to spur innovation and technological growth. Emphasizing the state's commitment to science, Yadav highlighted efforts to enhance education and governance through advanced technologies, aimed at positioning India as a global science leader.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked National Science Day with a pledge to establish a science city, signaling a significant move to boost technological advancement and innovation within the state.

During the event at Bhopal's Vigyan Bhavan, CM Yadav shared his vision of making Madhya Pradesh a hub of scientific progress, aiming to elevate its status in the global arena. He emphasized the necessity for simplified, tech-driven solutions to uplift areas like farming, fostering growth across all sectors.

Yadav lauded the Department of Science and Technology for its pioneering ideas and innovations that spark interest among students, including those not in science fields. The inauguration of the 'Center of Excellence in STEM Education' underscored efforts to integrate science into governance and education, complementing India's broader aspirations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

