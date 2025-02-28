Left Menu

Exxon Mobil's Rapid Recovery and Exploration in Guyana

Exxon Mobil's consortium in Guyana has recovered $33.9 billion of its $41.1 billion investment at the Stabroek offshore block. Since starting oil production in 2019, output has surpassed 600,000 bpd. The consortium manages cost oil and plans new projects, with Guyana's profit share expected to rise.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:25 IST
A consortium led by Exxon Mobil has made significant financial strides within Guyana's oil industry, recouping $33.9 billion of its $41.1 billion expenditure in the Stabroek offshore block by the end of January, said Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. In just over a decade, the group rapidly developed oil resources in the South American nation, boosting production to exceed 600,000 barrels per day last year.

The consortium, which manages all national output, can take up to 75% of its crude as 'cost oil' under the production sharing terms. Guyana receives a share of the remaining volume. Jagdeo's announcement details the $33.9 billion recovery, which includes exploration costs for over 30 wells and six government-approved projects.

Despite ongoing audits of these expenses, the consortium is advancing toward its eighth project, Longtail, which will introduce further costs. However, the swift pace of production growth enhances recovery rates. Guyanese authorities anticipate an increase in profit oil as new projects come online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

