Left Menu

Ex-Cooperative Bank Leaders Wanted for Massive Embezzlement Scandal

Hiren and Gauri Bhanu, former leaders of New India Co-Operative Bank, are wanted in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating, having already arrested former bank manager Hitesh Mehta, ex-CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan, and developer Dharmesh Paun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:07 IST
Ex-Cooperative Bank Leaders Wanted for Massive Embezzlement Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The former chairperson of New India Co-Operative Bank, Hiren Bhanu, and his wife, Gauri Bhanu, are sought after in relation to a massive Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. This revelation comes amid ongoing investigations by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing, according to officials.

Hiren Bhanu, who has renounced his Indian citizenship to become a British national, is reportedly abroad with his wife. They held senior positions at the bank during the embezzlement period. Civil contractor Kapil Dedhia and Unnathan Arunachalam, aka Arun Bhai, are also implicated, bringing the total number of wanted individuals to four.

The embezzlement case surfaced following an RBI inspection. The EOW arrested key players like former bank general manager Hitesh Mehta and others. They have submitted a court application for Mehta's forensic psychological testing, including a lie detector test. Properties linked to the accused are targeted for attachment as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025