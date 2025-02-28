Pune Court Remands Bus Rape Accused to 12-Day Custody

A Pune court has remanded Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the shocking Pune bus rape case, to 12 days of police custody. This decision followed a hearing on Friday, with the custody set to last until March 12. Gade, previously linked to robbery cases, was not convicted of those charges.

According to the prosecution, Gade is alleged to have approached the victim early Tuesday morning under false pretenses, leading her to a secluded bus in the MSRTC depot, where the crime occurred. He was tracked down and detained from a village in Shirur Tehsil by the Pune Crime Branch on Friday, having been on the run since the incident.

In response to the attack, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has called for a comprehensive security overhaul of bus stations statewide. Initiatives include a security audit, increased female security personnel, and the removal of unregistered vehicles by April 15. An Indian Police Service officer is also to be appointed to enhance security within the State Transport Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)