Left Menu

Pune Court Remands Bus Rape Accused to 12-Day Custody

Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused in the Pune bus rape case, will remain in police custody until March 12. Previously implicated in robbery cases, Gade was formally arrested after being detained by Pune Crime Branch. The incident has prompted a security audit of bus stations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:42 IST
Pune Court Remands Bus Rape Accused to 12-Day Custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune court has remanded Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the shocking Pune bus rape case, to 12 days of police custody. This decision followed a hearing on Friday, with the custody set to last until March 12. Gade, previously linked to robbery cases, was not convicted of those charges.

According to the prosecution, Gade is alleged to have approached the victim early Tuesday morning under false pretenses, leading her to a secluded bus in the MSRTC depot, where the crime occurred. He was tracked down and detained from a village in Shirur Tehsil by the Pune Crime Branch on Friday, having been on the run since the incident.

In response to the attack, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has called for a comprehensive security overhaul of bus stations statewide. Initiatives include a security audit, increased female security personnel, and the removal of unregistered vehicles by April 15. An Indian Police Service officer is also to be appointed to enhance security within the State Transport Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025