Delhi HC Raises Alarm Over Untreated Effluent Choking Yamuna

The Delhi High Court voiced alarm on Friday over the untreated effluent discharges from 16 industrial zones in the capital, which are severely polluting the Yamuna River. The court identified a significant lack of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), exacerbating the situation.

According to an affidavit submitted by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the document revealed a grim scenario of negligence. Justice Prathiba M Singh's bench noted out of 33 industrial zones, 24 have been transferred to DSIIDC, but only 12 are fully managed by them, leaving the rest under Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The bench observed the alarming situation of 16 industrial areas having no CETPs in place, allowing untreated effluent to flow freely. The court ordered DDA to hand over 12 remaining areas to DSIIDC and mandated the installation of CETPs. The Commissioner of Industries must propose a detailed plan for CETP management and appear at the next hearing.

