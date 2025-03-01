Left Menu

Swift Rescue Operation Unfolds in Avalanche-Hit Uttarakhand

In the aftermath of an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rescue operations are progressing rapidly under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's supervision. Efforts are focused on rescuing 22 remaining BRO workers, with 33 already saved. Weather challenges continue to impact operations, but preparations are underway to enhance rescue efforts.

Updated: 01-03-2025 10:21 IST
Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rescue operations are proceeding swiftly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami overseeing the situation closely, according to Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. Persisting inclement weather poses challenges, yet efforts to provide updates and manage operations continue.

Currently, a concerted effort to rescue 22 remaining Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers is in progress, following the successful rescue of 33 individuals. More than 200 personnel are prepared for deployment to the site, alongside four operational helicopters, with additional resources on standby, including an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter.

Snowfall has temporarily hindered nighttime rescue efforts, but operations are ongoing, aiming to utilize a new helipad as conditions improve. Helpline numbers have been issued by the government to facilitate assistance for those affected, reinforcing commitment to maintaining effective rescue and relief processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

