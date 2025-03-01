Tragic Fire in Puppalguda: Three Lives Lost in Kirana Shop Blaze

A devastating fire broke out at the Osman Kirana Shop in Puppalguda, Rangareddy, late Tuesday afternoon, killing three people and injuring two others, according to Narsingi SHO Hari Krishna. The inferno, sparked by a short circuit in a refrigerator, rapidly engulfed the premises, consuming the three-story structure.

Police reports indicate that the incident took place around 5:30 PM on February 28. A complaint filed by Tameez Khan, Osman Khan's cousin, described the disaster unfolding when flames leaped to the upper floors where family members were present, leading to tragic fatalities from the ensuing smoke.

The victims included Jameela Khatun, 65, Shahana Khanam, 30, and Sidra Fathima, 6, who succumbed to smoke inhalation. Younis Khan, 44, and his wife Asia Khatun, 36, sustained injuries while jumping from the second floor. Police and local emergency services are investigating the incident as the community mourns this harrowing loss.

