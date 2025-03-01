Urgent Rescue Efforts Underway in Nagarkurnool Tunnel Crisis
Rescue operations continue at the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Nagarkurnool, aiming to save eight trapped workers. Authorities, including the Indian Army and disaster response teams, are intensifying efforts. Families wait anxiously, hoping for positive news amid challenges posed by water and sludge in the tunnel.
In Nagarkurnool, intensive rescue efforts are underway at the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight workers remain trapped since February 22. Authorities have mobilized various teams, including the Indian Army and disaster response units, to expedite the rescue and provide updates to anxious families.
The challenging conditions inside the tunnel, exacerbated by water and slush, have complicated efforts. However, military medical teams are on-site, equipped to handle emerging medical emergencies as rescue operations gain momentum. Continuous sludge removal is a priority to clear paths for rescue personnel.
Expert teams from Singareni, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are collaborating, deploying up to 200 personnel. Nagarkurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath expressed optimism, highlighting the unified efforts. Moreover, Congress MLA Dr. Chikkudu Vamshi emphasized consistent progress, with a multi-departmental approach helping to overcome the aftermath of the incident.
