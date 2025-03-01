Heroic Airlift Rescues Triumph in Chamoli Avalanche Ordeal

Four army helicopters have been deployed in a daring rescue mission to save eight individuals trapped in snow following an avalanche near Mana Village in Chamoli district, disclosed District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari on Saturday. Out of the 55 workers initially trapped, 47 have been successfully rescued so far.

The Border Roads Organisation workers were engulfed by an avalanche on Friday, prompting a swift joint operation by the NDRF, Indian Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police to extricate the victims. At present, emergency services are striving to locate the remaining individuals, intensifying search efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is rigorously monitoring the operations, ensuring effective communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Helicopters remain in full service for evacuation, with injured workers receiving treatment at facilities in Joshimath and Mana, while others await rescue.

