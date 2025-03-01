Left Menu

Modi Advocates Speedy Implementation of Budget for Agricultural Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing schemes and expedite the implementation of this year's budget. During a post-budget webinar focused on agriculture and rural prosperity, he emphasized reducing reliance on imports and urged private sectors to target high-yield crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi highlighted the significance of the recently presented full budget, which embodies consistent policy and the vision of Viksit Bharat, the government's roadmap for national development.

Modi stressed the need for increased domestic production of pulses to curb import dependency and urged the private sector to concentrate on high-yielding crop seeds. He emphasized that discussions should now be centered on eliminating obstacles in executing the budget efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

