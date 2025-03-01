Modi Advocates Speedy Implementation of Budget for Agricultural Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing schemes and expedite the implementation of this year's budget. During a post-budget webinar focused on agriculture and rural prosperity, he emphasized reducing reliance on imports and urged private sectors to target high-yield crops.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on stakeholders to offer suggestions on making current schemes more effective and hastening the implementation of the newly announced budget at the ground level.
During a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi highlighted the significance of the recently presented full budget, which embodies consistent policy and the vision of Viksit Bharat, the government's roadmap for national development.
Modi stressed the need for increased domestic production of pulses to curb import dependency and urged the private sector to concentrate on high-yielding crop seeds. He emphasized that discussions should now be centered on eliminating obstacles in executing the budget efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
The government is moving ahead with two targets of achieving agriculture growth and rural prosperity: PM Modi.
Modi Champions Rural Prosperity in Post-Budget Webinar