Modi Advocates Speedy Implementation of Budget for Agricultural Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on stakeholders to offer suggestions on making current schemes more effective and hastening the implementation of the newly announced budget at the ground level.

During a virtual address at the post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi highlighted the significance of the recently presented full budget, which embodies consistent policy and the vision of Viksit Bharat, the government's roadmap for national development.

Modi stressed the need for increased domestic production of pulses to curb import dependency and urged the private sector to concentrate on high-yielding crop seeds. He emphasized that discussions should now be centered on eliminating obstacles in executing the budget efficiently.

