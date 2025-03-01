Avalanche Rescues Continue in Uttarakhand: 49 Workers Saved, Efforts Intensify for Remaining

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey to oversee ongoing rescue operations following the avalanche in Chamoli. The disaster struck the General Reserve Engineer Force camp, trapping 55 Border Roads Organisation workers. As of noon, 49 workers have been saved, while efforts continue to locate the remaining victims, according to the government.

The avalanche hit at 7.15 am on February 28, impacting a Border Roads Organisation Labour Camp between Mana and Badrinath. Swift deployment of the Ibex Brigade led to the rescue of 10 individuals by late morning, with four in critical condition. Search efforts are ongoing to locate the missing personnel, with authorities prioritizing their immediate rescue.

Chief Minister Dhami reported that 14 workers were saved this morning, bringing the rescue total to 48. Oversight by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensures comprehensive support from the central government. District authorities, supported by four army helicopters, continue operations against snow-imposed challenges, with a hotline set up for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)