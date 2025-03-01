Severe Weather Hits Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Disrupt Life

Heavy snowfall has blanketed areas in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, leading to blocked roads and vehicles obscured under thick snow layers. Transportation in the region faces severe disruption, challenging both residents and travelers.

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma updated the public on the state's weather conditions. 'The past 24 hours have witnessed heavy rainfall and even snow in the upper reaches. Heavy to very heavy rainfall hit Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi,' he reported.

The sudden weather shift is attributed to Western disturbances, active since February 25. A similar pattern is expected on March 2, with effects prominent by March 3, affecting Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti with significant snowfall, and bringing heavy rainfall to Kullu and Mandi.

Despite adverse conditions, Sharma provides a hopeful forecast, expecting clear weather across the state by March 5. Meanwhile, the Kullu district faced flash floods, sweeping away and trapping several vehicles, along with landslides caused by incessant rain.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority announced road blockages due to adverse weather, affecting 583 roads, including five National Highways, and downing 2263 transformers, disrupting power in many areas.

As of Friday, 279 water supply schemes are impacted, leaving many regions deprived of essential services. The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has urged the public to avoid rivers and streams during the heavy rain and snow.

Taking proactive measures, Sukhu emphasizes caution, following governmental guidelines during these adverse conditions. 'I have been monitoring the situation closely. All residents should heed warnings and stay away from rivers and streams,' Sukhu advised reporters.

Authorities are instructed to open a dam's gates amid the downpours causing floods and landslides in Kullu Valley. Currently, intense snowfall is reported in Lahaul and Spiti's upper regions, with alerts for heavy rain and snowfall issued across Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)