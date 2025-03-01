Left Menu

Weather Clears in Kullu, Restoration Efforts Underway Amid New Snowfall Forecast

Kullu district faces challenges after heavy snowfall as efforts to clear roads and restore power continue. Deputy Commissioner reports progress, but infrastructure disruptions remain, impacting essential services. Meanwhile, a new Western disturbance forecast raises concerns for more severe weather in Himachal Pradesh regions. Weather improvements are expected by March 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:02 IST
Weather Clears in Kullu, Restoration Efforts Underway Amid New Snowfall Forecast
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kullu district is grappling with the aftermath of severe weather, with Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh on Saturday confirming improvements in weather conditions. Having endured heavy snowfall, the district's immediate focus shifts to restoration work.

Manali, in particular, has faced significant power disruptions, which affected the town since Friday evening. However, efforts to restore electricity have shown promise with at least one feeder re-energized. Optimism remains high for power restoration in pivotal areas, including Mall Road.

Efforts are ongoing to alleviate the challenges posed by blocked roads and disrupted services. Major highways experience partial disruptions, yet relief work continues to aid stranded individuals. Meanwhile, the district's infrastructure recovery faces hurdles with over a thousand DTRs and numerous water, sewerage, and irrigation schemes out of service.

Compounding the situation, Lahaul and Spiti districts face severe snow-induced transportation blockades. The weather prognosis indicates more disturbances with expected snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh regions. Affected areas anticipate weather clearance by March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025