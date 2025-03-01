Weather Clears in Kullu, Restoration Efforts Underway Amid New Snowfall Forecast

Kullu district is grappling with the aftermath of severe weather, with Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh on Saturday confirming improvements in weather conditions. Having endured heavy snowfall, the district's immediate focus shifts to restoration work.

Manali, in particular, has faced significant power disruptions, which affected the town since Friday evening. However, efforts to restore electricity have shown promise with at least one feeder re-energized. Optimism remains high for power restoration in pivotal areas, including Mall Road.

Efforts are ongoing to alleviate the challenges posed by blocked roads and disrupted services. Major highways experience partial disruptions, yet relief work continues to aid stranded individuals. Meanwhile, the district's infrastructure recovery faces hurdles with over a thousand DTRs and numerous water, sewerage, and irrigation schemes out of service.

Compounding the situation, Lahaul and Spiti districts face severe snow-induced transportation blockades. The weather prognosis indicates more disturbances with expected snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh regions. Affected areas anticipate weather clearance by March 5.

