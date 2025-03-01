Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Strategic Security Initiatives in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level security review in Delhi on Manipur's situation, mandating free public movement from March 8, 2025, and robust action against disruptors. He emphasized on border fencing and dismantling drug networks. The state's authority is under President's rule since February 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a crucial high-level review meeting in the national capital, focusing on the security climate in Manipur. Shah emphasized that starting March 8, 2025, the free movement of the public should be unimpeded on all routes in Manipur. The strategic conference included key figures such as the Governor of Manipur, Union Home Secretary, and senior military and police officials from various departments.

Underlining the Indian government's dedication, Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is determined to restore lasting peace in Manipur, offering all requisite support. He further instructed that any attempts to obstruct this freedom of movement be met with stringent action. Additionally, the completion of fencing along Manipur's international border entry points was prioritized.

In efforts to curb drug-related activities, Shah urged the dismantling of drug trade networks in the region. Following a report from the state governor, President's rule was imposed on Manipur on February 13, shifting legislative powers to Parliament as per the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry. Previously, in November, a thorough review meeting was conducted by Shah to evaluate the security concerns in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

