Left Menu

GST Collections Surge by 9.1% in February

Gross GST collections increased by 9.1% to approximately Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February, with domestic revenues rising by 10.2% and import revenues by 5.4%. Total refunds issued were Rs 20,889 crore, up 17.3% from last year. Net GST collections for the month were Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:14 IST
GST Collections Surge by 9.1% in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

February saw a significant boost in Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, which surged by 9.1% to reach almost Rs 1.84 lakh crore, as reported by official data.

The spike was largely driven by a 10.2% increase in domestic revenues, totaling Rs 1.42 lakh crore, alongside a 5.4% rise in import revenues at Rs 41,702 crore.

Central GST contributed Rs 35,204 crore, State GST Rs 43,704 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 90,870 crore, with the compensation cess tallying Rs 13,868 crore. Moreover, refunds issued amounted to Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3% increase from the previous year, while net collections rose 8.1% to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025